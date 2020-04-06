CBS court drama to use Zoom, FaceTime for special pandemic episode

CBS drama series All get up will produce a "virtual,quot; episode on the theme of the COVID-19 pandemic, filming images in the actors' homes and using visual effects to create backgrounds. It is the first episode of a primetime scripted series that occurs while practicing social estrangement using remote programs like FaceTime, WebEx, and Zoom.

The Los Angeles-based first-year courtroom drama episode will feature characters dealing with the effects of shelter-in-place rules COVID-19 and how the coronavirus pandemic affects the criminal justice system there.

"It is a unique opportunity for our All get up family to come together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and community power, "executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

A quick preview of the episode: Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial while other members of the main cast try to keep their relationships alive while in quarantine. A character will deal with the struggle to take a side as a food delivery driver.

Consulting producer Gil Garcetti, a former Los Angeles County district attorney, "will provide information on how the justice system continues in Los Angeles, even during the pandemic," according to a CBS statement.

In addition to filming the actors in their homes, a cinematographer will film (from a vehicle) images of the deserted streets of and around Los Angeles. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct the episode, which is currently being written and will air on May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.