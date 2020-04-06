Cardi B is unimpressed by Fan's tattoo of her coronavirus viral moment

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He also vowed to donate his share of the proceeds from DJ iMarkkeyz's popular song that combined his memorable way of saying the virus with hip-hop beats.

Cardi B He was not impressed with a fanatic's tattoo at the time it went viral with his pronunciation of "coronavirus."

The star took to Instagram last month (March) to voice her fears about the increasing number of cases of the Covid-19 virus in the US. USA, with his followers quickly obsessing over his memorable way of saying coronavirus, and the line "this s ** t is real".

And it seems like a fan took his obsession to the next level, drawing a drawing of Cardi from the viral clip, with his tongue sticking out, etched on her body.

Sharing a snap of the ink, which seemed to be on the person's arm, Cardi wrote alongside her on Instagram: "Now who the heeiiiiiillllllll tattooed my face while I say Karonaaavaaairuusss."

He concluded his post with several sad-faced emojis, but added a heart emoji at the end.

After the massive popularity of his speech about the disease, many people combined his words with hip-hop rhythms to create their own tracks, with one by DJ iMarkkeyz reaching the top ten on the iTunes list in the US USA

Cardi and iMarkkeyz have pledged to donate their share of the track's profits to those suffering from financial difficulties due to the outbreak, which has resulted in the closure of businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters.

"YES! THAT'S WHAT WE WILL DO! Note that you won't get your money right away … but even within a few months there would be families in financial trouble from being fired by the virus. We will donate!" Cardi wrote, quoting the iMarkkeyz tweet that promised his followers that he would also share the profits.