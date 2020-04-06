Cardi B blames the star of the & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; Carole Baskin for the first case of coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo

WENN

Despite the news about the first animal that tested positive for COVID-19 in the US. USA, The Raptor & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He claims that Joe Exotic's nemesis gave the disease to a tiger.

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, news about a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City that tested positive for COVID-19 surprised everyone. It is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US. USA Or on a tiger anywhere, the rare case has also caught Cardi BAttention.

A well-known fan of "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessHe chimed in on the news and linked him to a star of the popular Netflix documentary series. He suggested that animal rights activist Carole Baskin gave him the tiger coronavirus. In a comment to an Instagram post about the disease del tigre wrote: "I will tell you how … …. CAROL F ** KIN BASKIN".

Since joining the show, Cardi has made it known that she is not on the Carole team. He accessed Twitter to show his support for Carole's nemesis, Joe King, who has been in jail for trying to kill Carole.

"They made Joe so dirty over and over again," he tweeted in late March. Asking people about their views on the Joe-Carole dispute, she wrote, "Who do you think is more wrong? Narcissistic Joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?" Then he added in another post, "About to star in a gofundme account for Joe. He'll be free."

She, however, was not serious with her latest tweet. After an online news platform pointed out that she would not be allowed to raise money for the former zookeeper convicted of GoFundMe, the Bronx woman clarified that she was only joking. "Omg, I was just playing," so he wrote on Monday, March 30. The rapazita "Money" added that she still supported Joe, and said: "I love him and he needed better representation."

The Society for Wildlife Conservation made the announcement on Sunday, April 5, that a 4-year-old Malay tiger named Nadia tested positive for coronavirus, which until recently only affected humans. The diagnosis was confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The organization added that other animals of its own, including three other tigers and four lions, have shown symptoms of COVID-19 in recent times, such as dry cough. However, these animals have not been tested for coronavirus.

Although this is the first animal case of coronavirus in the USA. In the USA, it was previously reported that a couple of dogs in China contracted COVID-19. The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, however, stated on its website that humans can transmit the disease to humans, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets or livestock, could spread the COVID-19 infection to people. "