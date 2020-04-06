California sends 500 fans to national reserves to help New York – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California is sending 500 state fans to the National Strategic Reserve to help New York and other states that need them right away due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor's office.

California joins Washington and Oregon to lend fans to New York, which is battling the nation's worst COVID-19 outbreak. Oregon announced Saturday that it would send 140 fans to New York, while Washington said Sunday that it would return 400 of the 500 fans it received from the federal government due to New York's need.

"California is taking a step forward to help our fellow citizens in New York and across the country who are being hit hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a prepared statement. "We still have a long way to go in the Golden State, and we are aggressively preparing for a surge, but we cannot turn our backs on Americans whose lives depend on having a fan now." We meet at this time with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and if we had a sudden surge in hospital, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators as we are today. ”

As of Monday morning, New York has more than 130,000 coronavirus cases, with nearly 4,800 deaths. California has more than 15,000 coronavirus cases and has reported 350 deaths as of Monday morning.

