California EDD struggles to keep up with staggering rise in unemployment claims – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March, and some experts say that number could double in April. The California Department of Employment Development says it is doing the best it can with a historic increase in claims. But KPIX spoke to some people who said they were running out of patience.

Jonnie Dukes has been calling EDD up to 40 times a day. Chris Webb logged over 100 calls in a single day. But trying to reach the EDD's main phone line is almost impossible.

All EDD Job Centers in America, where people used to go for advice, have closed. EDD wants everyone to apply online. But what happens when you have a problem?

"There is an incorrect zip code on my form," said Kirsten Peters. She is a flower arranger at Beau Fleurs in Napa. She applied online when she was fired two weeks ago, but now she worries that incorrect information will delay her claim. "I have bills to pay. My rent is past due, "Peters said.

Jonnie Dukes lost his job as a waiter at Steelhead Brewery in Burlingame. Need help on some questions in the app. But EDD's main phone line is only staffed at 8 a.m. at noon.

"Why are they only open four hours a day during a pandemic? We are all unemployed and cannot contact the lead agency that is trying to help us! Dukes said.

"We have to get some people off the phone to get these benefits," said Loree Levy with the EDD. She says the staff is dealing with an amazing new workload. EDD received 878,000 claims during the last week of March, 370% more than the week before.

The Department's website has just received a major update to make it easier for the large influx of new applicants affected by COVID-19 to be submitted online.

"If you can't get in at a certain time, try again a little later, it's working," Levy said.

The three frustrated applicants who spoke to KPIX are classified as employees and will eventually receive coverage. But Levy says it will take longer for freelancers.

The $ 2 trillion Federal Care Act signed on March 24 allows independent contractors to get unemployment insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, but Levy says the funds are not yet flowing. “It normally takes several months or a year or so to configure everything that comes out of the new legislation. We are trying to do this in a couple of days, "Levy said.

Chris Webb finally contacted a live EDD representative. He also used to work at Steelhead Brewery, in addition to being a DJ and driving for Lyft and Uber. He says he received help, but not much sympathy.

"My wife has also been unemployed. When I finished, he also wanted to check his status, and he said he would have to call back. "

EDD is hiring to help take on the new historic workload. KPIX found 48 job offers at last count. But Levy said unemployment insurance is a complex program. New employees must be trained for at least six months.