Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus, has dry cough – BGR

A tiger in New York City tested positive for a new coronavirus after coming into contact with a zoo staff member who had COVID-19.

The tiger, a four-year-old female, had typical symptoms of COVID-19, including a dry cough.

The big cat is expected to recover, and animals are not believed to be able to transmit the virus to humans.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City is the latest "celebrity,quot; to suffer from a new coronavirus infection. The plight of the big cat was revealed in a zoo advertisement and expanded by the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The tiger, a four-year-old female named Nadia, was the first of the zoo's big cats to show symptoms typically associated with COVID-19. The primary symptom was a dry cough, and subsequent tests confirmed that the feline did have a coronavirus infection. Unfortunately, she is probably not the only cat in the zoo with the virus.

Authorities note that a total of seven big cats at the Bronx Zoo have similar symptoms. You might be wondering how animals in a closed and isolated environment could contract the virus, since the zoo is closed and contact with humans is extremely limited. It appears that a zoo staff member had a coronavirus infection of his own, perhaps even asymptomatic, and was clearing that virus while working in the park.

"This is the first such case," the USDA said in a statement. “We are still learning about this new coronavirus and how it spreads. This case suggests that a zoo employee spread the virus to the tiger. More studies are needed to understand if different animals could be affected by COVID-19. State animal and public health officials will continue to work closely with the USDA and CDC to monitor this situation and will conduct additional testing if warranted. ”

This bizarre situation raises the question of whether or not animals can give humans coronaviruses in the same way that we appear to be capable of infecting them. At the moment, the USDA says there is no reason to believe this is the case, and "there is no evidence to suggest that any animal, including pets or livestock, can transmit COVID-19 infection to people."

That's somewhat comforting, but with the speed with which the entire coronavirus saga has changed over the course of a few months, saying that there is no evidence to support something is not the same as conclusive evidence to the contrary. Simply put, we don't know exactly what kind of jumps this virus is capable of, and we should probably be as cautious as possible to move forward.

As for the tigers at the zoo, they are expected to recover from their infections, but zoo staff continually monitor them.

Image source: Pius Koller / imageBROKER / Shutterstock