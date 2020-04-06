Home Entertainment British Prime Minister hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital after his coronavirus symptoms apparently worsened.

A Downing Street spokeswoman released a statement saying: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has been admitted to the hospital for tests tonight. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after the test. Positive for the virus. "

