British Prime Minister hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital after his coronavirus symptoms apparently worsened.

A Downing Street spokeswoman released a statement saying: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has been admitted to the hospital for tests tonight. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after the test. Positive for the virus. "

He added: "The Prime Minister thanks the NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to follow the government's advice to stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives."

Earlier this month, Johnson revealed that he had tested positive for the virus. On Friday, he posted an update on Twitter, claiming he still had a fever.

"I still have a temperature. Therefore, according to government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until the symptom disappears," he said. "But we are clearly working all the time in our program to beat the virus."