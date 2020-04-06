British Open canceled, Masters moving to November on major rescheduling – Up News Info

Home Local News British Open canceled, Masters moving to November on major rescheduling – Up...

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters to be played two weeks before Thanksgiving.

It has not yet been determined when, or even if, golf may resume depending on the spread of COVID-19 that has shuttered sports around the world.

The R,amp;A announced that the British Open, scheduled for July 16 and 19 at the Royal St. George & # 39; s in England, will be delayed until July 15 and 18 in 2021, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews in 2022.

"I can assure everyone that we have explored all the options to play The Open this year, but it will not be possible," said R,amp;A chief Martin Slumbers.

The Masters, which was due to start on Thursday, were rescheduled for November 12-15. That would follow the PGA Championship Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco and the US Open. USA, Still on Winged Foot, Sept. 17-20.

The major golf organizations have been trying to put together a puzzle for the past three weeks and each agreed to announce their schedules at the same time in a collaborative show. The starting line is still missing.

The PGA Tour has most of the moving parts, and it has tentatively planned to complete its FedEx Cup season closer to schedule, with the Tour Championship wrapping up the postseason race on Labor Day.

"We hope that the anticipation of hosting the Masters Tournament in the fall will bring a moment of joy to the Augusta community and to all those who love the sport," said Augusta National President Fred Ridley. "We want to emphasize that our future plans depend on favorable advice and the direction of health officials."

