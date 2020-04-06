Brielle Biermann refuses to back down in her defense of Donald Trump despite backlash

%MINIFYHTML0e84a5a297cee42026a021c8813bb94376%

Instagram / WENN / Instar

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter has come under fire after telling people to stop "intimidating" the president, but she refuses to delete her controversial publication.

Up News Info –

Brielle Biermann clings to his view that bullying against someone even Donald trumpNot well. The daughter of Kim ZolciakBiermann has garnered much criticism after she defended the president against his critics, but has insisted that he will not back down on what he said.

Brielle landed in hot water after she tweeted on Monday, April 6, "This is not political. I don't care how I feel about Trump as a politician, but he is a PERSON." He runs the country. He has feelings like all of us. "She continued," Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they are constantly looked down on / intimidated by everything they do / say? "

His statement quickly failed, and one person reminded him: "He wrote the book on bullying, please try again." To that comment, Brielle replied: "2 mistakes don't make a hit!"

Another commenter asked the 23-year-old reality star and social media personality to "just delete" her post, but she declined. "No. I really feel bad for him. AND ANYONE WHO HAS HARASSED. No one, regardless of what they have done, deserves it. Have a heart," he insisted.

Her responses only provoked more violent reactions, as people think she defended the wrong person. "I wonder if she feels bad for the people he bullies," someone reflected. Another stated: "Clearly, she is a Trump supporter. She needs to shut her mouth, she doesn't understand any of this."

Another reminded him: "Goodbye girl. Tump literally intimidates all 24 hours, 7 days a week. He used to and made fun of a disabled man in one of his protests when he was running for president …" Another came with a message for Brielle's mother, Kim, to handle. her daughter, "Kim come get Brielle before she walks with her. This is a white privilege at its best."

Apparently, Brielle tried to ignore the haters as she changed the subject in her next tweet that said, "Anyway, it's a beautiful day in Atlanta." However, after getting more negative comments, he denied being politically supportive of Trump, "That's not a representation of my political views. I'm just saying: Obama, win, whoever! He didn't deserve the constant! Hatred. The number of people defending bullying is ridiculous! "

Kim has not intervened in the controversy caused by her daughter's statement. Both of them "Do not be late …"The stars have stayed away from talking about politics and used their social media accounts to flaunt their lifestyles before Brielle defended Trump."