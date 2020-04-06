Brian Hughes crowned champion jumps rider for the first time | Racing News

Brian Hughes has been officially crowned the champion of hockey jumps for the first time.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman led Richard Johnson with 19 winners in 141 victories before the season reached an unscheduled end on March 17, when the British Horse Racing Authority announced the suspension of racing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was due to end on April 25 in Sandown and a presentation will now be made sometime when the race resumes.

Hughes won 141 races during the season ending in March due to the coronavirus pandemic



Hughes said Great British Racing: "It has always been a dream for me to be a jockey champion, so having finally achieved it is fantastic."

"Obviously it is a little disappointing that we were not able to watch the season as we were all eager to do so and there were some important race days to look forward to, but current circumstances are out of our hands, and the races are no different.

"I have had another great season with 141 winners and I cannot thank all the coaches, owners, stable staff and my family who have continued to support me and I hope everyone remains safe at this time."

Brian Hughes is the first north-based jumping champion since Jonjo O & # 39; Neill, 40 years ago.



"Like everyone else, I can't wait to get back on the road and I'll do my best to keep the title next season."

Hughes also clinches the title of Northern Rider, awarded to the rider with the most victories on the fields north of Market Rasen during the championship period, having secured 110 of his 141 overall victories on the northern tracks.

How nice to know that Brian Hughes has finally been announced as a Jockey Champion!

At Bankhouse we are delighted to have a champion as a stable rider and a champion of the north as well!

Well done, Brian deserved #to bite – Donald McCain (@donaldmccain) April 6, 2020

Nicky Henderson claimed his sixth champion coaching title, with his total of £ 2,533,862 in cash prizes as he finished £ 192,550 without 11-time winner Paul Nicholls.

Henderson had 118 winners, with four Cheltenham Festival winners highlighted by Champion Hurdle Epatante winner.