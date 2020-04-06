Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker pay tribute to Kenny Rogers

Two country stars have paid tribute to an icon.

In lieu of the 2020 Country Music Academy Awards, which have been postponed, the artists came together virtually on Sunday in the name of country music to ACM presents: our country. During the television special, the country's beloved artists entertained fans as they all stayed home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Among those artists were Darius Rucker Y Brad Paisley, who paid tribute to the deceased Kenny rogers making two of his career hits, "Lucille,quot; and "The Gambler,quot;.

"Okay Darius, I know you love Kenny, right?" Paisley said to Rucker via video chat.

"Yes, I do. He is the reason I am sitting here," replied the fellow singer. With that, they launched into their joint version of the beloved songs by Rogers, who died last month at age 81.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81," the Grammy-winning star's rep confirmed in a statement in March. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family."