Boy among 3 injured in shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Three people, including a two-year-old boy, sustained moderate injuries in a shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. The three victims were traveling in a white sedan in the eastbound lanes of I-580 in the transition to State Route 24 eastbound when the shooting occurred, the CHP said.

The two adults in the vehicle were a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. Both the adults and the child were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries.

CHP said there was no information on the suspect until Sunday night.

Detectives from CHP's Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) are investigating the incident. CHP is asking anyone who may have information that may be helpful to call the CHP Investigation Information Line at (707) 917-4491.

The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with its investigation, Officer Johnna Watson said.