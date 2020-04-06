Boris Johnson moved to the ICU when his Covid-19 symptoms worsen

WENN

The UK Prime Minister is now receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at a London hospital as his condition is deteriorating after battling the coronavirus for more than a week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He has been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Thomas Hospital in London when his coronavirus symptoms worsen.

The leader of the United Kingdom was admitted to the National Health Service (NHS) hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 after fighting COVID-19 for 10 days. Initially, his doctor insisted that the move was a "precaution", but a new statement released by his office on Monday, April 6, 2020 suggests that Johnson's condition is deteriorating.

"Since Sunday night, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas & # 39; Hospital, London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," the statement read. "Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister's condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

"The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to replace him when necessary. The Prime Minister is receiving excellent attention and thanks all the NHS staff for their hard work. and dedication".