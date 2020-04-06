Boris Johnson moved to intensive care; Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs

LONDON – Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with persistent coronavirus-related symptoms, was transferred to intensive care after his condition worsened on Monday, his office said.

Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to replace him "where necessary," 10 Downing Street added in a statement.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister's condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the statement said.

Mr. Johnson's aides said he remained conscious but had been transferred to the intensive care unit as a precaution, in case he needs a ventilator to assist him in his recovery.