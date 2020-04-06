Boris Johnson moved to intensive care; Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs

LONDON – Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with persistent coronavirus-related symptoms, was transferred to intensive care after his condition worsened on Monday, his office said.
Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to replace him "where necessary," 10 Downing Street added in a statement.
"Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister's condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the statement said.
Mr. Johnson's aides said he remained conscious but had been transferred to the intensive care unit as a precaution, in case he needs a ventilator to assist him in his recovery.
It is a giddy turn of events for a government that, earlier this year, was full of confidence after a Crushing electoral victory for the Conservative party in December.
The prime minister was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in central London on Sunday night, suffering from persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, including a high temperature and a cough.
Downing Street said the decision to transfer him to intensive care was made by his medical team after his condition worsened on Monday afternoon and he was transferred around 7 p.m.
Before being transferred, the Prime Minister asked Mr. Raab to replace him where necessary.
Earlier, Mr. Raab said at a press conference that Mr. Johnson was in a good mood after a comfortable night in the hospital, a short distance from Downing Street. Mr. Raab said Mr. Johnson was still "in charge,quot; of the government and was working from his hospital bed.
But Raab, who chaired a daily government coronavirus meeting on Monday morning, admitted that he had not spoken to the prime minister since Saturday. The lack of details about the Prime Minister's condition or any sign of continued communication between Mr. Johnson and Mr. Raab had caused some concern in Britain.
Early Monday, Johnson wrote from the hospital on Twitter that he had undergone "some routine tests,quot; because he was still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. He also thanked the health workers for taking care of him.
In a Twitter post, Andrew Neil, one of the country's leading interviewers, asked why Mr. Johnson had not spoken to his deputy, Mr. Raab, since Saturday. "Something not right here," added Mr. Neil.
In Britain, patients experiencing virus symptoms are encouraged to stay home if possible, a policy that suggested Mr. Johnson's condition at least crossed a severity threshold to ensure hospital admission at a time when the health service is stretched.
"This is terrible news. I know that the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the House are with the Prime Minister and his family at this time, "Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said in a statement after the announcement:" We all wish you a speedy recovery. "
The prime minister first experienced the symptoms of the virus on March 26, was examined that day and received a positive result around midnight. self-isolation on Downing Street, but chairing meetings via video link.
Johnson was expected to come out of isolation and resume his normal job duties late last week. But on Friday his aides said he had not avoided symptoms, especially the high temperature, and had not finished his self-isolation. In a video statement explaining the situation, Johnson was still not looking good.
Even people with mild infections can have pneumonia, which is detected by CT scans. Sometimes the disease becomes more severe in the second week, the stage Mr. Johnson is now in, and repeated CT scans may show worsening pneumonia. Blood tests can detect signs of inflammation, a sign that the immune system may be exaggerating the infection.
Until just a few weeks ago, Johnson had taken a looser approach to the virus than other European leaders. At a press conference in early March, he described a visit to a hospital where he said there were patients with coronavirus.
"I shook everyone's hand, they will be happy to know it," he said, "and I continue to shake hands."
Later, the prime minister hesitated to force bars and restaurants to close, even when he asked people to stop packing them, and left schools open after France and Germany closed theirs.
Late Sunday, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II made a televised address, the announcement came from Downing Street that Johnson had been hospitalized.
At 55, the prime minister is believed to have no pre-existing medical conditions, although he has admitted that he has problems with his weight. In 2018, he wrote in an article that he had cut some calorie foods because he had reached approximately 230 pounds.
Several other key figures in the government have isolated themselves after suffering from coronavirus symptoms, including health secretary Matthew Hancock and medical director Chris Whitty, who have now returned to work. Mr. Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, revealed on Saturday that she, too, had experienced symptoms.
At Monday's press conference, Raab said it was too early to discuss an exit strategy for Britain's closure, arguing that the focus should remain on social distancing measures designed to curb the spread of the virus.
According to statistics released Monday, more than 51,000 people tested positive for the virus in Britain and 5,373 people died, although there were some reasons for optimism in the figures showing that the rate of hospital admissions slowed.