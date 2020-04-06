Bobby Orr wrote a heartwarming letter to the "heroes,quot; who work at mass. general

"This message is for all of you who are currently on the front line in Mass. General, doing what you all do so well," Orr wrote.

Read the rest of your note below: Thank you doctors, nurses, technicians, custodians, administrators, supply handlers, all who are contributing in these unprecedented times. The battle against COVID-19 could never be handled without your tireless dedication, and know that the people you serve understand your commitment, and we do not take it for granted. This pandemic has yet to demonstrate what everyone in Mass General is made of as they go about their daily routines. Not only is he saving lives in his wonderful facilities, he is also protecting many more people beyond the walls of his hospital based on his best efforts. It amazes me that the word "hero,quot; is often used to describe athletes in our society, but in my opinion, YOU are the true heroes that I personally admire and are always on my mind. This virus is not a game, so we need real life heroes to move forward and control it. Fortunately, that's exactly what you're doing.

Without a doubt, the days and weeks to come will test us all in many ways. But none will be tested more than those of you who continue to handle, treat and investigate the virus day after day after day. Given your efforts and experience, I have great confidence in the end result of this pandemic, largely due to the excellence that I have personally witnessed at Mass General.

To all of you, please … keep fighting the good fight, and thank you very much for all that you do.

With great respect,

Bobby orr