Bleecker Street teams with exhibitors will air Sally Potter's "The Roads Not Taken" – Deadline

Bleecker Street Sally Potter movie The paths not taken He had a limited tour in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend of March 13-15, just as the COVID-19 weather was affecting the theater business. But now the film, starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Laura Linney, and Salma Hayek, will be part of the new virtual broadcast show featuring the New York-based distributor, which begins on April 10.

For the price of $ 12 for a three-day viewing window, audiences can log in to their local exhibitor's website, participating partners are Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Bow Tie Cinemas, Laemmle Theaters, and Studio Movie Grill , to view the movie a 3 day viewing window. Many independent distributors in the current climate of coronavirus, which has closed theaters, are joining the show to stream their films in an exclusive window while the nation is quarantined at home.

In total, the number of independent cinemas currently participating amounts to more than 175 sites and more are expected to join in the coming days. The film's revenue will be divided between Bleecker and the exhibition's partners. The public can learn more from participating cinemas and through BleeckerStreetMedia.com.

"While we were waiting to bring the film to theaters across the country, this new approach helps us share Sally's vision with the public while supporting our show partners during this difficult time," said the president of distribution, Jack Foley.

The latest Potter film, which debuted at the Berlinale in February, follows a day in the life of Leo (Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Fanning), as he floats in alternate lives that he might have lived, leading Molly to fight with yours. I walk as I consider his future.