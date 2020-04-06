Blake Shelton teases himself about Say Stace Mishap

Blake Shelton has a special message for everyone: "Di Stace,quot;.
On Sunday, The voice the coach became the most memorable moment on the Internet when he stumbled over his words during the ACM presents: our country special.
joined by gwen Stefani, the duo invited fans to a performance of their song "Nobody But You,quot; from their home in Oklahoma. After wrapping up his poignant portrayal of the romantic duo, Blake ended with a sweet farewell, "Say one stance, everyone. We love you." Realizing that he mispronounced "stay safe," the country singer added, "I said 'Stay safe'." Like Blake, Gwen couldn't help but laugh at her babbling in midair and the old loves shared a laugh as her performance ended.
But the fun did not stop there. Taking Twitter, the "Boys‘ Round Here "singer scoffed at himself, writing," Say Stace to everyone … Say Stace … "Gwen also thought the moment was a good title. "#saysace," he shared in an Instagram post, along with the clip of Blake's new catchphrase.
Before the entire "Say Stace,quot; affair happened, Blake and Gwen gave fans an update on how they are and urged viewers to practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're locked up, too, like the rest of you," said the "God & # 39; s Country,quot; singer. "We … are in Oklahoma hiding from everyone, doing what we are supposed to do."
Then things took a hilarious turn. Blake continued, "And, uh, we're also doing what I think everyone else should be doing, which is drinking all day." Gwen chimed in, saying, "Not me!" Proving that she was joking, the Definitely Frontman then placed a glass of wine on the nearby table.
Also in the Our country performance lineup was Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more. Taking place at what would have been the 2020 ACM Awards, the country's superstars came together to celebrate the 55-year history of the Country Music Academy from their living rooms. The award ceremony will now take place on September 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
