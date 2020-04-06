Blake Shelton teases himself about Say Stace Mishap

Blake Shelton has a special message for everyone: "Di Stace,quot;.

On Sunday, The voice the coach became the most memorable moment on the Internet when he stumbled over his words during the ACM presents: our country special.

joined by gwen Stefani, the duo invited fans to a performance of their song "Nobody But You,quot; from their home in Oklahoma. After wrapping up his poignant portrayal of the romantic duo, Blake ended with a sweet farewell, "Say one stance, everyone. We love you." Realizing that he mispronounced "stay safe," the country singer added, "I said 'Stay safe'." Like Blake, Gwen couldn't help but laugh at her babbling in midair and the old loves shared a laugh as her performance ended.

But the fun did not stop there. Taking Twitter, the "Boys‘ Round Here "singer scoffed at himself, writing," Say Stace to everyone … Say Stace … "Gwen also thought the moment was a good title. "#saysace," he shared in an Instagram post, along with the clip of Blake's new catchphrase.