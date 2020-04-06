Blair Underwood claims that Jada Pinkett-Smith used a double body for the sex scene & # 39; Set It Off & # 39;

The scene between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Blair Underwood was the hottest scene in the movie Set It Off, but according to Underwood, Pinkett-Smith used a double body.

"For & # 39; Set It Off & # 39 ;, we had a love scene and Jada had a double body. She made the decision, and it's understandable, and people do that, for the parts of the physical body. I respect it, like absolutely, "he said. the Strong Black Leads podcast.

During a recent visit to The Clay Cane Show, Underwood also confessed that he almost missed the role.

"My manager read the riot act to me when I told him," Underwood told Cane. "She said, 'Boy, you better finish reading the script before things happen.'