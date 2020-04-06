Home Entertainment Blair Underwood claims that Jada Pinkett-Smith used a double body for the...

Blair Underwood claims that Jada Pinkett-Smith used a double body for the sex scene & # 39; Set It Off & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

The scene between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Blair Underwood was the hottest scene in the movie Set It Off, but according to Underwood, Pinkett-Smith used a double body.

"For & # 39; Set It Off & # 39 ;, we had a love scene and Jada had a double body. She made the decision, and it's understandable, and people do that, for the parts of the physical body. I respect it, like absolutely, "he said. the Strong Black Leads podcast.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©