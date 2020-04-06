Blackmail, ruptures and breasts before 90 days

Lisa and Usman

After checking into a hotel in Usman's hometown, and Lisa was not satisfied with her accommodation. And then Usman disappeared for almost an hour. This annoys Lisa. "You promised never to leave me alone, and here I am alone in a hotel room," she said. He had left. She opened the door to look for him and said she was terrified. This sparked a great fight. He said she insults him and treats him like he's incarcerated. He said he had met Lisa the entire trip and was done. After the fight, Usman left only to return around 2 a.m. and the two struggled to get on the same page. They finally decided to move on, but is it really resolved?

Ed and Rosemarie

After putting on makeup, Ed took Rosemarie to her joint hotel room where she instructed her to bathe and put on the pajamas she had bought for him. He asked for a bottle of champagne and when she came out of the bathroom, he massaged her feet and asked if he could kiss her.

"Kissing Rose felt like heaven," he said.

So did they have sex? Rose didn't say so, but Ed was quick to confirm that they had sex and "It was amazing."

However, Rose had a complaint: Ed's beard. Then Ed had a complaint: the hair on Rose's legs. They both shaved and headed for their hometown. Ed was clearly surprised by the living conditions in which Rose and her family live. From the curtains on the DVD cover to the concrete walls covered with sheets, Ed said it was not what he expected. At a welcome dinner, Ed asked Rose's father, Freddie, what he thought about their relationship. Eddie said he wasn't sure. I wanted to know if Ed is serious and what his intentions are with Rose.