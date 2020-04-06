Blackmail, ruptures and breasts before 90 days

We need to talk about Yolanda. One of the 90 day promise: before 90 days In the fourth season, Yolanda met her man, Williams, through Instagram. He introduced himself as an incredibly fit restaurant manager from England. However, they have never spoken via video chat. He claims that his camera is broken.
When Williams got mad, Yolanda didn't send him money to visit her, she decided she would visit him … if only he would tell her which airport to fly to. After questioning him further, Williams' Instagram changed completely. "I believe him because I love him, but the page is not there yet," he said.
Still, Yolanda decided to believe Williams. Even after he didn't call her for days. With the help of her daughter, Yolanda investigated and discovered that the changed Instagram name was of Nigerian origin. But how can he be Nigerian, Yolanda wondered, if he has an English accent? He has no English accent.
Things changed when she received an email from a "stranger,quot; saying he would post private photos of her if they didn't receive money. The email claimed to know where he lives and that they can harm him. Who has nude photos of her? Only Williams said. She sent provocative photos to him and only him. "It is a case of concern for me and definitely for my family," he said. But Yolanda argued that Williams could not have been involved in this, he must have been hacked and this is how this stranger had access to his photos and information.
Meanwhile…
Lisa and Usman
After checking into a hotel in Usman's hometown, and Lisa was not satisfied with her accommodation. And then Usman disappeared for almost an hour. This annoys Lisa. "You promised never to leave me alone, and here I am alone in a hotel room," she said. He had left. She opened the door to look for him and said she was terrified. This sparked a great fight. He said she insults him and treats him like he's incarcerated. He said he had met Lisa the entire trip and was done. After the fight, Usman left only to return around 2 a.m. and the two struggled to get on the same page. They finally decided to move on, but is it really resolved?
Ed and Rosemarie
After putting on makeup, Ed took Rosemarie to her joint hotel room where she instructed her to bathe and put on the pajamas she had bought for him. He asked for a bottle of champagne and when she came out of the bathroom, he massaged her feet and asked if he could kiss her.
"Kissing Rose felt like heaven," he said.
So did they have sex? Rose didn't say so, but Ed was quick to confirm that they had sex and "It was amazing."
However, Rose had a complaint: Ed's beard. Then Ed had a complaint: the hair on Rose's legs. They both shaved and headed for their hometown. Ed was clearly surprised by the living conditions in which Rose and her family live. From the curtains on the DVD cover to the concrete walls covered with sheets, Ed said it was not what he expected. At a welcome dinner, Ed asked Rose's father, Freddie, what he thought about their relationship. Eddie said he wasn't sure. I wanted to know if Ed is serious and what his intentions are with Rose.
Geoffrey and Varya
On their way to Siberia, Geoffrey and Varya surely seemed to go beyond their first big fight quickly. In fact, they went to the bathroom together on the plane and filmed it for the viewers. Well, not everything.
Geoffrey dropped the ball without a gift for Varya's mother, but improvised with flowers on the road. Varya's mother does not want him to leave, that he is further away than Russia. He said he understands it. How well does Varya know Geoffrey? Can she trust him? Important questions And Geoffrey maintains the fact that he is an ex-convict of hers.
Darcey and Tom
It is the great meeting that everyone has been waiting for. Tom said he hadn't slept the night before, said he has feelings for her, but that they have problems that need to be solved.
The conversation started well. Something like. Tom said he didn't want to hurt Darcey, but she said he did hurt her. He said that she was his best friend, a charming and wonderful woman. But she wasn't there for him when he needed her, he said. Tom said Darcey was always concerned about something that happened to her when he called her. So Darcey was straight to the point: He knew about the Instagram girl.
"Although Darcey and I have spent time apart, I have actually met someone … I have not told Darcey that I met someone else because I am confused about some things," Tom said in a confessional.
Tom told Darcey that he met someone who loves him the way he wanted to be loved. "I don't agree with that," he said. Darcey thought they were going to find out where they were standing. Now she said it hurts to find the truth. Can they be friends? No "Get out of your life, I don't want to have anything to do with you … you're nothing to me right now," Darcey said.
"Try not to ruin the next one," said Tom. "Did you put on weight?"
Darcey was not having it. "Enjoy your life," he said.
"I will now that you're not at it," he replied.
"I'm glad it's over. It had to be over," he said.
Stephanie and Erika
In Australia, Erika took Stephanie to have plaster casts for her breasts. She said she felt Stephanie would enjoy the date based on her online character. Stephanie didn't really enjoy the date. It was the first time they got close and they were personal and there were other people around. Stephanie said she wished Erika had asked her and that social media had given her the wrong idea.
On another date, Stephanie confronted Erika about having a dating app on her phone. Have you been or have you been talking to other people since they started dating? Erika said no, she used the app for the network function. Stephanie asked him to erase it, Erika reluctantly did so and the two broke out into a fight and Erika ran off.
Avery and Ash
These two went on a picnic and talked about Avery meeting Ash's son and ex-wife. That's it.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
