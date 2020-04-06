Bird Island man recounts his experience after testing positive on COVID-19: "People have to take this seriously,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Bird Island's John O & # 39; Neill had just finished a relaxing two-week getaway with his wife on the west coast.

They arrived home on March 3. Four days later, she had body aches and fever.

O'Neill was tested for COVID-19 on March 10 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. He was positive. It was evaluated a week before the Minnesota Department of Health created stricter guidelines on who could be tested in the state due to a limited supply of test materials.

O & # 39; Neill is 68 years old. You have had cancer and heart problems. Check several of the highest risk categories.

Her symptoms were mild.

O & # 39; Neill never went to the hospital. He didn't even feel sick when he was tested. Still, he stayed home, because he didn't want to pass the virus on to others.

"People have to take this seriously," said O & # 39; Neill. "I was a person who flew from California back home in the small town of Bird Island. If we had been running to see people after knowing we were sick, we could have exploited this throughout this area of ​​the state," he said.

O'Neill was contacted by the Mayo Clinic last week to donate blood and to be tested as part of his investigation to find antibodies against COVID-19. He donated on Friday.

O & # 39; Neill and his wife were quarantined in different areas of their home. His wife, until now, has been healthy.