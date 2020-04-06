Bhad Bhabie shows off a glamorous new look on Instagram that makes social media do a double take

Roommates, Bhad Bhabie is known right now for headlines involving her often drama-filled demeanor, however this time it's her new look that makes everyone talk. On social media, Bhad Bhabie debuted a glamorous new look that caused many to do an immediate double take.

Bhad Bhabie, 17, faces accusations of cultural appropriation due to the noticeable change in his appearance that he recently showed on Instagram. He posted two video clips showing his visibly tanned skin much darker than his normal complexion, along with long, straight black hair.

Immediately, reactions and comments began to appear online regarding the new image of Bhad Bhabie. A social media user wrote, "If you told me this was (the same) false, I wouldn't believe it." While another commented, "OMG … I didn't even know this was Bhad's Barbie girl … she looks like a full black girl now …"

You may recall that this is not the first time that you have asked questions about cultural appropriation. In December 2019, she went on a lot online after posting a photo of herself with box braids.

In response to the backlash, he decided to shade black women to choose their hair instead of trying to understand where the criticism came from.

She wrote the following at the time:

"For all the black females who say my hair is (not) meant for box braids, guess what the fuck, all hair (shouldn't) be straight, but they stick whole wigs to their heads and sew Brazilian / Indian hair / Peruvian that (is nothing) like its natural hair texture at all. "

We are sure that this last situation is another that will probably provoke an intense debate in the coming days.

