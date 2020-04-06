Bhad Bhabie on people accusing her of & # 39; Blackfishing & # 39;: you are & # 39; sick & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0f2f187b11d77901862c51926cbacfbc76%

The conversation leads to Bhabie's name being trending on Twitter and it doesn't take long for the raptor & # 39; Cash Me Outside & # 39; Take your social media account to address the problem.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) faced violent backlash over her recent Instagram post. The "Cash Me Outside" was charged with cultural appropriation after sharing a new video of his dark, sporty skin.

In the Instagram clip, which went up on Monday, April 6, Bhad could be seen looking glamorous in a black top featuring a plunging neckline and an open back. She was playing her black wig. However, people noticed that her skin looked darker, leading people to accuse the 17-year-old of trying to be black.

"How come this isn't black face?" one user asked in the comments section, while someone added, "Umm, I think that foundation is too dark on your face." Referring to a term used to describe wearing makeup to make it look black, another user wrote, "Okay, now this is black fishing."

"You need to stop culturally appropriating yourself. It's tough. I'm not the only one with this view," someone else chimed in. Meanwhile, another sarcastically commented, "When did you become a completely different breed?"

The conversation brought Bhabie's name to fashion on Twitter. It didn't take long for Raptress to bring up her social media account to address the issue. "Millions of sick people, thousands dying every day and you are worried that I will put on makeup for a photo shoot?" she applauded on Instagram Stories, referring to 10,000 people in the US. USA who died of Coronavirus on April 6.

She added: "I'm usually the wild one, but everyone needs to relax and focus on what's important right now."

This is not the first time that Bhadie has been criticized for alleged cultural appropriation. In December, he landed in hot water for wearing box braids. "For all the black females who say my hair is not made for box braids, guess what the fuck isn't meant to be straight, but you stick whole wigs on your heads and sew Brazilian" Indian / Peruvian hair that looks something like to the natural texture of your hair and I'm not saying a damn thing or the other cultures you get your hair from, "Bhabie replied.

"And on top of that, I'm not one of the people who ever mocked or said anything bad about girls with box braids or any kind of braids. I fully agree that that would be out of place and the appropriation of Culture if it was "tearing black girls apart by wearing braids when they do get them, but that's not the situation at all, so leave me alone or I'm going to start to be really disrespectful," he continued.