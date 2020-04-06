Bhad Bhabie claps her back after being accused of darkening her skin

Bhad bhabie he is not taking accusations that she darkened her skin lightly.

The 17-year-old rapper became a topic of discussion on the internet today when she posted videos of herself looking quite different from what fans often see.

Some went so far as to say that Bhabie, also known as Danielle BregoliHe deliberately altered his skin tone to appear as a different race.

"Umm, I think that base is too dark on your face," commented one Instagram user, while another wrote: "Okay, now this is black fish fishing," referring to a term used to describe the use of makeup to look black.

The "Gucci Flip Flops,quot; singer rejected such claims, instead of urging her critics to focus their attention on the coronavirus pandemic.