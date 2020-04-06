Bhad Bhabie claps her back after being accused of darkening her skin

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Spotify / bhadbhabie Instagram
Bhad bhabie he is not taking accusations that she darkened her skin lightly.
The 17-year-old rapper became a topic of discussion on the internet today when she posted videos of herself looking quite different from what fans often see.
Some went so far as to say that Bhabie, also known as Danielle BregoliHe deliberately altered his skin tone to appear as a different race.
"Umm, I think that base is too dark on your face," commented one Instagram user, while another wrote: "Okay, now this is black fish fishing," referring to a term used to describe the use of makeup to look black.
The "Gucci Flip Flops,quot; singer rejected such claims, instead of urging her critics to focus their attention on the coronavirus pandemic.
"Millions of sick people, thousands dying every day and you guys worry about me putting on makeup for a photo shoot? I'm usually the wild one, but everyone needs to relax and focus on what's important right now," wrote. on Instagram Stories.
This is not the first time that Bhabie has confronted and brought down accusations of cultural appropriation. In a 2017 interview with FaderThe teenager described the reaction to her public persona as "ridiculous."
"You can't act a color," he said at the time. "Don't tell me I'm acting black because I'm not. I'm acting urban, or whatever you want to call it. I don't even have a name for it, I call it 'me'. How I act is me. I have braids all the time, you can't tell me I'm acting black because I braid my hair. That doesn't make any sense. "
%MINIFYHTML04883ac90c30dab3910a3704786f04b07%%MINIFYHTML04883ac90c30dab3910a3704786f04b08%