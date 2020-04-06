Beverly Hills Housewives Season 10 Slogans Revealed

It's season 10 for The real housewives of Beverly HillsAnd there is more drama than ever.

At least, that's what we've concluded after seeing the ladies' new catchphrase. Veteran housewives Kyle richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi (AKA Erika jayne) Y Denise Richards They are slated to return to Season 10, which premieres on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m., and will be joined by the newcomer. Garcelle Beauvais.

So what awaits women with diamonds in Beverly Hills? In typical RHOBH In fashion, the new season will feature fights between the ladies, international trips and a scandalous rumor.

Of course, the ladies make fun of this drama with their ironic slogans. To get an idea of ​​what's to come this season, be sure to check out the slogans in the introductory video above (and written below).

Kyle Richards: "Over here, there's more than just dresses in everyone's closet."

Lisa Rinna: "The secret of life? Dance like everyone else is watching."

Dorit Kemsley: "I will not settle for anything less than everything."