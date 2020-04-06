BBC establishes plan to help production companies through coronavirus – Deadline

The BBC has outlined its action plan to help the UK production community through the coronavirus pandemic, which has shattered the industry that stops filming on most major television shows.

The BBC is in a unique position as its funding is guaranteed by the license fee, and wants to demonstrate that it is using this relatively stable position to support program creators across the country. His five-point plan is as follows:

Support for producers with closed shows: The BBC said it would be flexible in terms of delivery times and offer cash-for-title cash-flow solutions. Doubling his small independent fund: The BBC established plans in January to offer access to a £ 1M ($ 1.2M) development fund to producers with incomes of less than £ 10M. This fund will now double to £ 2M. Supercharging development: While production has stopped, the BBC said it will increase development spending across the programming community, as well as making short and long-term opportunities clear. Boost the BBC Three nations and regions initiative: The youth channel will seek to build alliances with organizations like the Northern Ireland Screen to develop and test Indian ideas outside of London. Increase acquisitions and investment in files: The BBC promised to spend more on finished shows as well as archival footage.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: “We recognize that this is an incredibly challenging time for all those who work in the creative industry and especially for smaller independent production companies. We want to do what we can to keep creativity focused and thriving so that we can continue to provide audiences with the high-quality content they expect. These measures demonstrate our long-term commitment to maintaining the creative health of the industry, across the UK. "

The group's commercial director for the group, Bal Samra, added: "It is at times like these that the creative industries need to unite, to ensure that the sector we return to at the end of the pandemic is as rich and vibrant as the one we have. now".

The BBC is also using its muscle to help the independent community. He has pledged to make a donation of £ 500,000 ($ 615,000) to the Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 created by the BFI and the UK Film and Television Charity, while joining other Major broadcasters last week wrote to the government to ensure that financial support is extended to television crews.