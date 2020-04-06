Baylor and Denzel Mims' speed projects as first-round pick

Editor's Note: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

In a historically in-depth draft for wide receivers, Denzel Mims of Baylor said he "more than definitely,quot; believes he is a bona fide first-round pick.

That's a realistic possibility for Mims, who is projected to be a late first-round pick when the NFL makes its draft this month. Underlying Mims' self-confidence is the ability of the Daingerfield, Texas, natives to capture controversial catches. For Pro Football Focus, he led the nation with 20 of them in 2019.

"(My coach and I) did a lot of exercises that made me push while I still had to catch the ball," Mims said in the combine. “We stayed up late after practice, and I had to catch 100 disputed balls. And if I don't catch them, I'll be there all night. If I drop one, we start again. We only work on it every day. And it turns out I'm good at it. "

A three-year starter for Baylor, the 207-pound 6-foot-3-inch Mims had 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns during his college career. Those stats had him on many scouts' watch lists, but it was his performance in the Senior Bowl and the NFL combination that sparked a 22-year draft stock surge.

"You want to finalize the process by having a great year, a great all-star game and then doing well in the NFL combination," analyst Mel Kiper said last week. "(If you do that), you're going to raise the table, and Mims did exactly that. I think between the 19th and 25th pick it's a great place for him."

Mims officially met with the Broncos in the combine, where the former Texas 200-meter high school state champion ran 4.38 seconds on 40 yards. He also posted a best position time of 6.66 seconds in the three-cone exercise, and could be a viable option when Denver's turn comes to select No. 15 overall. The Broncos are looking for a plug-and-play plugin for No. 1 scorer Courtland Sutton.

And even with all the recent hype, Mims is aware of where he needs to improve the most.

"I feel like I can do a better job transitioning off my routes and executing my routes," said Mims. "That is what I am proud of and that I am improving,quot;

Suitable for broncos: Mims' ability to catch jump balls makes him an ideal outside of receiving threats against Courtland Sutton, who has that same ability.