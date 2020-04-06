Bayern Munich returns to training in & # 39; small groups & # 39; | Football news





Bayern Munich will return to training in & # 39; small groups & # 39; Monday

The Bayern Munich players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern will train in "small groups,quot; after clubs recommended by the German Football League do not return until at least April 5.

A statement from the club stated: "The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday April 6. This will be done in coordination with government policy and relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all Hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.

"The training will take place with no members of the public present. To further curb the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore do not come to the FC training ground. Bayern ". "

The Bundesliga campaign has been suspended since March 13 and remains suspended until at least April 30 after a league club meeting last Tuesday.