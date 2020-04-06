Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests for Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Bay Area zoos are taking precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The Oakland Zoo said they are now expanding their protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE). None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo show signs of disease, including their tigers, zoo officials said.

The tiger at the Bronx Zoo is the first case of an animal contracting COVID-19 in the United States. Authorities believe Nadia, the 4-year-old Malaysian tiger, was infected by an asymptomatic zookeeper who was taking care of her.

Several other tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo have also developed dry cough.

The Oakland Zoo described the precautions they are taking in a statement Sunday night:

“Our animal keepers and veterinarians have been taking preventative measures around species that were previously known to be susceptible. Now, with this new evidence from the Bronx Zoo, we are adding those same preventative measures for all of our big cats. "

"Animals really can't transmit COVID-19 to us. I think the biggest threat is that they might have it on their skin, but I think the virus is much more susceptible to detection on flatter surfaces," said Dr. Rachael Berkeley, staff veterinarian and co-owner of the Center Veterinary Clinic in Novato

The American Veterinary Doctor; The association agrees with Berkeley, adding that COVID-19 is highly unlikely to travel in people's dogs or cats, even if their owners have the virus.