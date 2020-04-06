Baby left unharmed after Detroit police chase – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a baby was unhurt after a police chase.

It happened Monday at 11:40 a.m. in the 20500 block of James Couzens when officers responded to a kidnapping call.

Police say a 23-year-old woman said the father of her son, a 26-year-old black man, had taken her 3-month-old baby after an argument and left.

The woman told officers that her son's father allegedly demanded money in exchange for the baby.

While talking to the woman, police say the 26-year-old man returned to the scene and that when officers approached him, he fled, resulting in the pursuit of a vehicle.

During the chase, police say they ignored numerous stop signs and traffic control devices.

The persecution was suspended to avoid injury to the child and the community. Shortly after it was suspended, the mother was able to retrieve the child from the vehicle unharmed in the 7 Mile and Oakfield area. Father then fled east on W. 7 Mile.

The police say there there were no injuries or property damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

