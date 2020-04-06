Australian court overturns Cardinal George Pell's sexual abuse conviction

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Supreme Court reversed on Tuesday the conviction of Cardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic leader who was ever convicted of sexually abusing children.

Cardinal Pell, who was the Vatican's chief financial officer and an adviser to Pope Francis, was sentenced to six years in prison last March for sexually abusing two children after Sunday mass in 1996.

The cardinal was convicted on five charges, making him the first bishop to be found guilty in criminal court for sexually abusing minors, according to BishopAccountability.org, which tracks cases of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

The sentence, which was well below the 50-year maximum, was carefully considered, but was suspended on its initial appeal.