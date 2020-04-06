ATX TV Festival goes virtual after the coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

As COVID-19 continues to delay events, premieres and festivals, the ATX Television Festival will not allow them to discourage them from bringing the annual festival to television fans across the country. Festival co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson announced today that instead of people flocking to Texas for the festival, they will bring the virtual event to everyone's couch from June 5-7.

McFarland and Gipson released the following statement regarding season 9 of the ATX Television Festival:

These past few weeks have been incredibly challenging and continue to be full of uncertainties. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Perhaps now more than ever, we believe that television is a powerful medium for change and empathy. We are committed to our mission to fully serve and nurture our community at all times. For this reason, and to ensure the continued safety of everyone, this year we will not have a physical festival in Austin, but we will celebrate television where we all enjoy it, the sofa! We are pleased to announce that ATX Television Festival Season 9 will be a virtual weekend (June 5-7, 2020) where we can still come together and celebrate our love of television and its ever-evolving forms, especially at times like these. . We call it "ATX TV … from the couch."

This will be a television experience unlike anything we've done before, and we are emboldened by the possibilities we are discussing with our panelists and partners. We're confident that we can continue to have great conversations, showcase old and new favorite series, and interact with our amazing community … with lots of fun surprises along the way. All we know is that talking about television from where we watch it … our living rooms … just makes sense.

While we are sad to not physically meet this summer, we are excited to experience #TVTogether virtually for Season 9, and return live and in person for Season 10 (June 10-13, 2021). We will have more information for you in the coming weeks about our Virtual Adult TV Camp, as it will soon hit your small screens.

Stay tuned and safe!

Caitlin and Emily

The virtual festival is appropriate considering that many television fans have caught up and celebrate television from their couch during quarantine. It is still unknown how this virtual change will affect the previously announced lineup.

In February, it was announced that this edition of the ATX Television Festival would include a Scrubs Y cougar city meeting as well as a 10 year meeting and script read for Paternity and a Justified writers meeting. The television festival will also include a panel for The CW's freshman drama. Nancy Drew as well as from TBS Full front with Samantha Bee.

Other shows scheduled for the festival include those at Comedy Central The other two Y Drunk history. They also established a Oz retrospective with Tom Fontana, Dean Winters and Lee Tergesen, as well as a projection of the not broadcast L.A. Confidential pilot.