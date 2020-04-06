Ashanti's sister Kenashia Douglas reveals that she was abused, engaged, and lost a baby in a shocking video: Shia's family reacts

This week Ashanti's sister, Kenashia Douglas, better known as Shia, celebrated her 31st birthday and took the opportunity to speak about her life in a way she had never done before.

The talented fashion designer is in quarantine like the rest of the country, and therefore had a small celebration with her family, including Ashanti and her mother, Tina Douglas.

Shia posted an emotional video that she narrated, which featured images from her childhood to adulthood. The video also showed that she was engaged, suffered a miscarriage, and was abused.

Shocking images showed her with a black eye, bloody face, and broken front teeth.

She explained: “Our experiences begin to shape our realities. Here, we learn about pain, isolation, sacrifice and anguish. However, these experiences, no matter how bad, how painful, ugly, dark, beautiful, are all threads that together wove our history and shaped our purpose. They rekindle our passion and remind us of who we should be divinely. ”

Ashanti praised her sister for being a warrior: "Happy birthday to my amazing beautiful sister … I love you more than anything … Thank you for being my best friend in this crazy life … I couldn't imagine it without you … Thank you for always being by my side and behind the scenes … for all your creative input and energy. I am more than proud of everything you have overcome … and this is just the beginning … I see you putting your heart and your soul in the "Wife of Creation,quot;, and I can't wait for the world to see it! Screaming happy birthday !!! I love you !!! 🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉😘😘😘🎂 🎂🎂 @liltuneshi ".

The singer added: “The next chapter. My sister is a F * CKIN BEAST! One of the toughest women I have ever been blessed to meet. I am honored to be your older sister … the blood in these veins will NEVER BE BROUGHT. i love you I'm with you. Always. Happy 31st birthday. @liltuneshi @wifeofcreation 🎥 @fliphd_life ".

Tina said the following about her amazing little girl: "I am more than proud of everything you have overcome … and this is just the beginning … I saw you in your darkest hour become stronger than you could ever wish to be. light as if you (sic) were rejuvenated by the fight and the pain. You took the bull by the horns and defeated that time to become even more resistant!

