As prices drop, the oil and gas industry struggles to keep companies afloat – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (CBSDW.COM/AP) – A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a global pandemic and orders to stay home across the country, to say that the US oil and gas industry. USA He is taking a hit right now, he would be putting it on gently.

In Texas, which produces about 40% of the country's oil and employs more than 361,000 people, the picture is especially bleak. Three weeks ago, Bobby Whitacre, vice president of Impala Transport in Plano, was looking to hire a site supervisor for $ 200 a day with paid time off. Now he has had to fire many of his workers.

"He's dead. He's dead as can be," he said.

The global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the oil industry in the US. The US, which pumps more crude than any other country. In the first quarter, the price of US crude oil fell more than at any other time in history, falling 66% to around $ 20 a barrel.

While many industries crippled by the pandemic received help from a recent $ 2 trillion congressional aid package, the energy sector was largely left out. The American Petroleum Institute, the main lobbying group for the oil industry, has maintained its free-market philosophy, saying it does not want direct financial assistance from the government. But the group asked the federal government to relax environmental regulations.

Some smaller producers would appreciate financial relief.

"If the federal government is going to do something to help small businesses across the country because of the coronavirus issue, we certainly don't want to be excluded from that," said Dewey Bartlett, Jr., president of Keener Oil & Gas and former Republican Mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In Montana, a father and son who run a small oil company are cutting their wages in half. In New Mexico, an oil truck driver who supports his family spent a week without pay. And in Alaska, lawmakers have had to dip into the state's savings as oil revenues run out.

A generation ago, a drop in oil prices would have been largely celebrated in the United States, resulting in cheaper gas for consumers. But today, those depressed prices have negative economic implications, particularly in states that have become dependent on oil to keep their budgets balanced and residents employed.

"It's just a nightmare down here," said Lee Levinson, owner of LPD Energy, an oil and gas producer in Tulsa … "If these low oil prices last for a substantial period of time, it will be difficult for anyone to survive. "

Crude prices recovered some ground, trading at around $ 28 a barrel on Friday, after a week in which President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end an oil war and drastically cut production. .

On Friday, he met with oil executives, but there were no announcements and prices are still well below what most US producers need to stay afloat.

Among the latest victims is Whiting Petroleum, an oil producer in the Bakken oil shale formation with about 500 employees who filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. Schlumberger, one of the largest oil services companies, cut its capital spending by 30% and hopes to cut staff and pay in North America. And Halliburton, another major oilfield service provider, suspended 3,500 of its Houston employees, ordering workers a week, one week off.

"You will see a tremendous job loss in this industry," said Patrick Montalban, owner of Montana-based Montalban Oil and Gas, who along with his son is cutting his salary in half and plans to cut the wages of his remaining employees. by 25% and end your health insurance benefits.

The impact is far-reaching. In Alaska, lawmakers recently passed a budget that dramatically reduces a savings account that had accumulated over the years when oil prices were higher. In New Mexico, where a third of the state's revenue comes from oil, the governor cut spending on infrastructure and is likely to cut more in a special legislative session.

Many oil producers, large and small, halted the costly process of drilling new wells when prices plummeted, leaving all kinds of workers vulnerable to layoffs: drillers, lawyers, truckers delivering sand or water for fracking, and qualified traders who They make rig equipment, to name a few.

Just two weeks ago, Sergio Chavira, a 33-year-old trucker in New Mexico, announced on Craigslist to other drivers to help him transport crude oil, writing that there was "a lot of work."

No longer. The husband and father of an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy have not driven their truck for a week and are preparing for a drop in pay for the work that remains.

"Now everything is slowing down," said Chavira. "They give us fewer loads to transport every day."

Checkers Inc., which runs drug and alcohol tests for oil industry employees at the heart of the North Dakota oil patch, has seen its monthly exams drop by more than half, said owner Janette McCollum, who cut hours of your full-time employees. -time in response. Along with the slowdown in customers, "companies don't want to pay their bills," he said.

The oil industry was already registering hundreds of bankruptcies before the coronavirus hit, as producers struggled with weak global oil demand and high debt burdens. Then the pandemic closed travel as country after country began to restrict flights in an attempt to control the spread.

World oil demand fell 7% in the first quarter and is expected to drop 14% in the second quarter, according to IHS Markit. If that wasn't enough, OPEC and Russia couldn't agree on production cuts to prop up prices, so Saudi Arabia flooded the market with cheap oil. The kingdom cut oil prices last month and promised to increase production to more than 12 million barrels a day.

Many American oil shale producers feel attacked by Saudi Arabia, which they suspect is trying to get them out of business. And it could be working.

"We are burning money here," said Levinson, owner of LPD Energy. "And how long we can last is an unknown quantity."

