Artist of the week: Doja Cat

The hit maker & # 39; Say So & # 39; became a viral sensation when her 2018 single 'Moo!' It caught the attention of many people due to its eccentric music, lyrics, and visual effects.

Like any other industry, the music industry has also evolved over time to the point that it is more difficult for emerging artists to make a name for themselves. In Doja CatIn the case, you need to work for a few years before it finally gets the popularity it deserves, and all thanks to the uniqueness it brought to the game.

Doja has been in the industry since 2013, but became a viral sensation in 2018 when her single "Moo!" It caught the attention of many people due to its eccentric music and visual effects. To this day, the meme-worthy music video has garnered more than 11 million views. The release was followed by their debut studio album "Amala," which was quite successful on music charts.

Despite that, it wasn't until 2019 that Doja was finally able to test how it felt to have her song included on Billboard's Hot 100. Her single "Juicy" peaked at number 41 on the weekly chart, marking her first song to ever do that.

Doja's popularity only increased further after that, especially after her song "Say So" went viral thanks to a TikTok challenge created by Haley Sharpe. He peaked in the top ten in the Hot 100 and marked another milestone in his career for Doja. Not only that, but the song also received positive reviews from music critics with Elisha's Nerisha Penrose writing that the song offered "a good dose of nostalgia as Doja's quiet, airy voice floats over a bed of iridescent synthesizers and a line funky bass. "

"Say So" served as the fifth single from their second studio album "Hot Pink", which also included another viral single "Rules". Getting generally positive reviews, the record peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, on the Top R & B / Hip-Hop chart, it peaked at number 10.