Arjun Kapoor entertains himself in a funny prank with ladylove Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora has been keeping busy with an interesting hobby during her days of confinement. He has become a chef of the house and has been sharing videos of the same on his social networks. From making vegetable stew to kissing laddoos and Paniyaram, Malaika has tried everything she likes. But today, she has a big question on her mind. What to do next?

She has run out of options. She shared her dilemma by sharing a photo and wrote: "The thinker … #rodin (asking Wat what to do next … can't sit still) #stayhomestaysafe,quot;.

Interestingly, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is known for enjoying lighthearted pranks with his friends online, posted a funny response to Malaika's photo saying, "Thinking about where to sleep next …"

I wonder what Malaika has to say to Arjun's comment. Also, we hope Malaika gives us an idea of ​​what she plans to do next!