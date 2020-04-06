Ari Lennox flirts with 21 Savage as she beats the RnB classics on Instagram Live

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Shea Butter Baby & # 39; He even tried to film his shot in the spit of & # 39; Bank account & # 39; in the comments section of his live stream showing him doing solo karaoke.

The coronavirus seemed to lead 21 wild boring since he recently had a solo karaoke party. He sang some classic R&B hits on Instagram Live. During the live broadcast on Sunday, April 5, the Atlanta rapper showed his version of songs by artists such as Beyonce Knowles, Usher Y Aaliyah among others.

He first sang Beyonce's "Myself and I" before screaming Child of destiny"Cater 2 U". He also performed his emotional portrayal of Usher's "Burn". During his home concert, he also sang Aaliyah's "Come Over", "I Wanna Be Down" by brandy, "Nothing Even Matters" by Lauryn Hill With. D & # 39; Angelo and "P * $$ Y Fairy (OTW)" for Jhene aiko.

The live broadcast was not only entertaining for him but also for viewers. "21 savages singing & # 39; Me Myself and I & # 39; is the highlight of my day," wrote a Twitter user. Apparently, Ari Lennox He was among the spectators.

The "Shea Butter Baby" singer even tried to shoot the "Bank Account" spitter in the comment section. "Oh, you're fine as hell," wrote Ari.

Fans were having mixed reactions to this. Some supported and echoed Ari's sentiment when one said, "The sister is not lying." Another fan added: "She is in a good mood." One person even thought that Ari and 21 would be a "cute" couple together.

Some others pleaded to differ. "Where does hell look good?" one questioned. Meanwhile, a user shadowed Ari for praising 21 after rejecting Lakeith Stanfield"How she turned the other guy down for a damn date but said 21 looks good."

For those in need of a review, the actor asked the R&B singer for a date during his recent Instagram Live session. "I was alone in theaters, wearing a hoodie that looked pitiful. No date, nothing!" she shared about the time she saw the Lakeith movie in the theater. Lakeith responded to Ari's compliments, "Thank you love," before surprising her with her next line. "Can you be my date? Come on," he asked.

Ari was clearly not ready for that when she freaked out. "Lakeith, I don't have time for this right now, because I- wait. You're kidding. I don't have- no," she replied.