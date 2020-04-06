"Archer" Season 11 Release Date Due To Coronavirus-Related Production Delays – Deadline

We'll have to wait a little longer for the season 11 premiere of the FXX Emmy-winning animated comedy series. Goalkeeper.

"Due to production issues and scheduling issues," Season 11 will no longer premiere on May 6, "the network said in a statement Monday. FX will change the release date later this year.

GoalkeeperAs with most other animated series, they have been able to continue production during the coronavirus crisis, but things have slowed down due to new challenges in virtual production, making it impossible to meet the May 6 date. said the network.

Created by Adam Reed, GoalkeeperThe most recent season followed Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, and her crew of acid-tongued misfits aboard the rescue ship M / V Seamus. An important question arises when they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and bounty hunters: how do they survive?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

Produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, the series is produced by FX Productions.