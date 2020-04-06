April 6, 1994: Jim Everett criticizes Jim Rome on live television for calling him & # 39; Chris & # 39;

Say what you want about the controversial nature of modern sports entertainment. None of the fabricated dramas you watch will come close to the infamous 1994 television moment between NFL quarterback Jim Everett and radio host Jim Rome.

On this day in history, on April 26, 1994, Everett, then the Saints' quarterback, pushed Rome out of his chair on live television after the latter insulted him in person for his infamous "Phantom Sack "in the 1989 NFC Championship Game between Rams and 49ers. Rome had teased Everett for five years at the time of their interview, which lasted less than two minutes.

In the "interview," which aired on ESPN2's "Talk2," Rome immediately and continuously called Everett "Chris," referring to female tennis player Chris Evert. The obvious suggestion, of course, is that Everett was less of a man for the play. Everett gave Rome a broad warning to quit, but the latter simply couldn't keep his mouth shut.

MORE: What to know about Quibi, LeBron James and & # 39; I Promise & # 39;

"I think you probably won't say it again," Everett warned.

"I bet you do, Chris!"

The rest, as you know, is history:

Neither Everett nor Rome were injured in the fight, which did not result in any legal action. Rome publicly apologized to Everett later and, to his credit, called it an embarrassing moment in his career. Which was.

Rome has had several heated conversations over the years, but at least it seems to have learned its lesson. no to antagonize your guests to the point of physical confrontation. Especially when that guest is a world class 6-5 athlete.