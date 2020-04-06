Apple Obtains Over 20 Million Masks, Sends Face Shields To South Bay Healthcare Workers – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF) – Apple has obtained more than 20 million masks through its supply chain and its teams are working to send face shields to healthcare workers in South Bay and beyond fighting COVID-19, CEO Tim Cook said Sunday.

In a Twitter video, Cook described Apple's efforts to help heroic healthcare professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you @Apple Y @Tim_Cook for his incredible contribution in the production and distribution of face shields to our Kaiser Permanente caregivers as we face the unprecedented challenge in the fight against COVID-19 #FlattentheCurve https://t.co/JI2qtmYxrL – Kaiser Permanente (@aboutKP) April 5, 2020

The first shipment of masks was to the Kaiser facility in the Santa Clara Valley earlier this week, Cook said. Apple said that by the end of this next week, it will have shipped more than a million masks and will ship another million the following week.

Apple is working with governments at all levels in a "truly global effort,quot; to bring the more than 20 million source masks to places of greatest need, Cook said. He added that Apple teams such as design, operations, engineering and packaging are working with suppliers to produce and ship face shields to hospitals.

Materials for masks and face shields are sourced from the USA. USA And China, where they are also manufactured. "We look forward to rapidly expanding distribution beyond the United States," Cook said.

“For Apple, this is a labor of love and gratitude and we will share more of our efforts over time. Meanwhile, each of us can stop the spread of the virus by following expert advice to stay home and practice social distancing, ”said Cook.

