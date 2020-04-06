Apple is designing and shipping face shields for medical workers

Apple CEO Tim Cook has provided an update on the company's response to the COVID-19 crisis. In a video posted on Twitter, Cook says Apple has obtained more than 20 million skins through its global supply chain and is working with governments to donate them where they are needed.

Apple also launched "a company-wide effort that brings together product designers, engineering, operations, packaging equipment, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for healthcare workers," according to Cook, who showed one of these protectors in the video.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the global response to COVID-19. We have now sourced more than 20 million skins through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

"Our first shipment was delivered to the Kaiser Hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley last week, and the feedback from the doctors was very positive," says Cook. “These flat packages, one hundred per box. Each shield is assembled in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We are looking for materials and manufacturing in the United States and China. "

Apple plans to ship more than a million escudos by the end of this week, and an additional million each week after that. Until now, the company has been working to distribute them in the United States, but plans to expand to other locations soon. "Our focus is on unique ways that Apple can help, meeting the essential needs of caregivers urgently and at the scale that circumstances require," says Cook.