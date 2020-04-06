Apple: how to delete backups and folders from iCloud storage with iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

Apple iCloud is the main source of backup for almost all the devices and services that Apple offers. ICloud automatically backs up all data on iPhone, iPad and even Mac devices regularly. Considering Apple, by default it offers only 5GB of cloud storage space with each Apple account, which might not be enough in the long run.

So if your iCloud storage space is full and you don't want to pay extra charges to buy more space, deleting backups and old data can help. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to delete old data and iCloud backups.

Steps to follow:

1) Open the settings app on your iPad or iPhone



two) Now, tap on the Apple ID located at the top of the Settings app



4) In iCloud, tap the Manage storage option



6) Choose the device for which you want to delete the backup



7) Tap the Delete Backup button at the bottom.



8) Tap the Shutdown and Delete option





To delete files and folders from iCloud



1) Open the Files app and tap Browse



two) Tap iCloud Drive and choose the files and folders you want to delete



4) Now, go back to Locations



5) Tap Delete recently

