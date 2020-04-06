Apple: how to delete backups and folders from iCloud storage with iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

So if your iCloud storage space is full and you don't want to pay extra charges to buy more space, deleting backups and old data can help. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to delete old data and iCloud backups.
Steps to follow:
Open the settings app on your iPad or iPhone
Now, tap on the Apple ID located at the top of the Settings app
In iCloud, tap the Manage storage option
Choose the device for which you want to delete the backup
Tap the Delete Backup button at the bottom.
Tap the Shutdown and Delete option
To delete files and folders from iCloud
Open the Files app and tap Browse
Tap iCloud Drive and choose the files and folders you want to delete
Now, go back to Locations
Tap Delete recently
Select all the files you want to delete and touch Delete.
%MINIFYHTMLd652c8c19ee3b2447057c95d6c76407b7%