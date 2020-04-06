Anushka Sharma reacts to Karan Johar's video of Roohi and Yash

With the world struggling to cope with the coronavirus, social media has proven to be an essential tool for people to stay connected during the crisis. Bollywood stars regularly share videos and images to keep their fans entertained and also encourage them to make the most of the time on their hands.

A series we've come to love in the past few weeks features Karan Johar and her two adorable children Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker has shared some very interesting videos of his time with the two and it seems that netizens cannot stop talking about them. Karan recently posted a video of her daughter Roohi playing a guitar while singing the lullaby Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Later, when Karan asks his son Yash, "Why did you put yourself in this bag?", The little boy points to a portrait of the English singer Mick Jagger, who he thinks is Shah Rukh Khan, and says: "Because Shah Rukh Khan is here. " In another children's video, several celebrities liked the video, and by leaving some lovely comments, we totally agreed with Anushka Sharma's version of the video. After seeing how adorable the two of them were, actress Zero commented, "Eat them!"

On the labor front, Anushka Sharma has yet to sign a movie after her 2018 release, Zero. The actor has revealed that he decided to take a gap year from the movies, but will be back soon when he finds the right script.