Anna Wintour reveals her medical son is in quarantine after getting sick

In a video she made for A Common Thread, Vogue's editor-in-chief expresses her gratitude to all the healthcare, first aid, nurse and medical workers who are fighting to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Fashion Icon Anna WintourCharles's medical son, Charles Shaffer, is quarantined away from his loved ones after being "quite ill."

Vogue's editor-in-chief shared the news while speaking about her own coronavirus blocking experience in a video she made for A Common Thread, a new fundraising initiative for the fashion industry presented by the Council of Fashion Designers from America.

Introducing the series, Wintour says, "The fashion industry has been hit hard. I've been talking to so many American designers and other community members who are afraid of not paying their payroll or getting their orders back, closing stores, who fear that their businesses and livelihoods will not survive what we are going through. "

"The fund we have created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with."

On a personal note, he added: "My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and quarantined at home, away from his wife and two young daughters. But when he can, he will return to the ICU at his local hospital. I am very proud from him and very grateful to all the health workers, first aid personnel, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives. "

CFDA President Tom Ford also created a video featuring the fundraising effort, explaining: "Our goal with A Common Thread is not just to highlight the designers everyone knows and loves, but also to focus on the people who they keep our industry running. "