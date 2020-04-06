Andre Gomes eager for action, but urges Everton fans to follow social distancing rules | Football news





Andre Gomes returned to action last month after his terrible injury.

Andre Gomes admits he is desperate to play again in front of Everton fans, but urged them to follow the rules of social distancing.

Gomes made his return to Goodison Park against Manchester United in March for the first time in nearly four months after suffering a serious ankle fracture against Tottenham in November.

The Portuguese midfielder says he was overwhelmed by the reception and is eager to get back to playing at Goodison Park as soon as possible after the coronavirus pandemic.

4:32 Gomes talks about his remarkable recovery from injury against Tottenham Gomes talks about his remarkable recovery from injury against Tottenham

Speaking in an Instagram Q,amp;A with followers posted by the club, Gomes said, "I miss my teammates and the club and of course the first thing I want to do after quarantine is go back to training camp. " .

"At Everton, we have a really nice locker room atmosphere. The fans have always been so amazing to me too.

"It is a difficult time and we should all try to abide by the rules. Enjoy movies, TV series, exercise when you can. Help yourself and help others.

"I've had a lot of really good moments at Goodison, but I have to say this (against United was the most special). Hearing this (reception), I felt very confident and happy to have their support."

Andre Gomes exclusive interview Andre Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in November, but tells Soccer Saturday's Johnny Phillips that he has returned a different person.

Gomes also praised Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been playing his part during the pandemic by helping the Blues Family campaign to help those who isolate themselves, and believes the club is on the right track below the Italian. .

"Carlo is a great human being," added Gomes. "He has great experience and is helping the team a lot."

"Everton is making a great effort to improve the team. I think Carlo trusts the club, otherwise he would not have come here."

"We want the fans to be proud and we are on the right way to do it. The fans are with us all the time."

"We are trying to be better and improve the club. We want to reach a high level. We all love Everton and at the moment I think we are on a good path to reach our goal."