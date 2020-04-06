Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor team up for a short film

With the exponential increase in cases and deaths due to Coronavirus, the entire world is under an indefinite block. India has also reached phase 3 with more than 1000 cases in just four days and the situation only seems to be getting worse despite appropriate measures.

By voicing their support, many stars in the film industry contributed state and central government funds to help daily gambling and provide more medical equipment for doctors. After doing their part with financial help, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and many more will join for a short film to air on television.

This film will talk about security practices, quarantine needs, and spread awareness of the virus among people to prevent it from getting worse. The film is titled "Family,quot; and is directed by Prasoon Pandey. It will air as of today at 9 p.m.