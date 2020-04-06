'American Idol' tops Sunday, 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Stable – Deadline

American idol It may have fallen a tenth of last week in the rankings, but it still manages to top Sunday night with a 1.2 in the adult demographic 18-49 and gaining 6.91 million viewers. Reality singing competition on ABC got in the way America's Funniest Home Videos (1.0, 6.23M) that was made since last week and the constant return of The noob (0.8, 5.85M). Nathan Fillion's police drama also managed to deliver its largest audience.

On NBC, the freshman music series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It was on par with last week, earning a 0.4 on the demo and garnered 2.01 million viewers, a season high since February. Little Big Shots (0.4, 3.08M) and Wall (0.5, 3.08M) remained stable while Good girls (0.4, 1.80M) slipped to match low series.

Fox aired replays of its animation block as the CW delivered encodings of its superhero programming. On CBS, 60 minutes (0.9, 9.86M) dropped a tenth in the demo, but managed to be the most watched show on Sunday. The network also broadcast the special ACM presents: our country (1.0, 7.73M).