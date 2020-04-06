Alternative team of the Premier League season: Running XI | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLfc4a9f33aeeb109e23ddd1cee9607ac376%

Pablo Fornals, Philip Billing and Pascal Gross have the most distances traveled in the Premier League this season







This week, we're looking at the best alternative XIs of the Premier League season. First, a team full of high levels of resistance, with players covering more ground than anyone else in their position.

As with each of these Alternatives XI, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and the players included must have played at least 50 percent of the season so far.

Defending

Rodri appears fourth in the list despite appearing sometimes on defense

In defense, Sheffield United's infamous center-backs are now unsurprising inclusions, tasked with advancing attack far more than the average Premier League center-back.

On either side of them is Dan Burn, who covers more pitch than any other defender, along with Cedric Soares of Arsenal, who is scared to have played enough this season at Southampton.

In goal, Tim Krul of Norwich has an average of 5.6 km covered over 90 minutes, the most of any Premier League goalkeeper and nearly 2 km more than the lowest performance.

Midfield

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton has covered more distance than any other Premier League player this season, but has also played every minute. It's about who covers the most for 90 minutes.

For that, Pablo Fornals of West Ham leads the way overall, averaging an impressive 12.4 km for 90 minutes played, about 400 meters more than any other player.

The main performances are all central midfielders, fulfilling their duties frame by frame, with Philip Billing of Bournemouth and Pascal Gross of Brighton the next picks to do this XI.

Attack

In attack, Man City's Riyad Mahrez may go unnoticed by his energy, covering more ground for 90 minutes than any Premier League striker this season.

Perhaps less surprising, perhaps, is the inclusion of Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, who is seen constantly harassing opposition defenders, while Jay Rodriguez of Burnley takes the final place.

If you want a team that gives you the maximum effort and never stop running for the cause, this is the team.