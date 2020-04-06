Allstate will pay back $ 600 million in premiums as drivers stay "safer at home,quot; and off the road, but will California drivers benefit? – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you drive through Southern California, the roads look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the "Safer at Home,quot; order, most people work from home or do not work at all.

The change has led auto insurer Allstate to return more than $ 600 million in premium payments to its clients.

Karl Susman, the owner of the Susman Insurance Agency, said he believes other auto insurance companies will follow Allstate's lead.

"From what they are realizing, like all carriers, there are fewer people on the road, fewer people driving, less driving means fewer accidents, and fewer accidents mean fewer claims," ​​Susman said.

According to the Allstate CEO, a data analysis found that mileage has dropped between 35 and 50 percent in most states.

"Every time a carrier does something, other carriers move with market forces," Susman said.

Allstate plans to send rebates to 18 million customers across the country.

The insurer said that most drivers will receive a 15 percent refund, but it is unclear if California drivers will benefit.

"Because we are highly regulated and protected by the California Department of Insurance, every time there is a rate change, the Department of Insurance has to approve it, making it difficult to know what will affect us."

Susman said that regardless of who is insured a driver, if they drive less or have lost some income, they are likely to be able to get a premium reduction or deferral if they call their insurer.

"I even have clients who have called me and said, 'Can I withdraw my car from my insurance policy because I literally don't drive it?' And one of the things we recommend is that we can suspend vehicle coverage and only leave fire and theft coverage. "

The Department of Insurance said it will review any type of refund or rate change during the pandemic to make sure it is fairly distributed.

The department also said it is looking for all forms of insurance, from cars to health, to make sure that no California resident overpays during the crisis.