Up News Info freshman drama series All get up He returns to production to virtually produce a timely episode that reflects the current global state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system. Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) will practically preside over a bank trial. The new episode will air on Monday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT only on Up News Info and will air on Up News Info All Access.

The show's consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing information on how the justice system in Los Angeles continues, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the characters in the series will be shown handling their "new normal,quot; of everyday reality at home, to continue with their professional and personal lives, parallel to what the nation is currently facing.

Written and inspired by current events, the new episode will be produced in an innovative way for a scripted series, filmed extensively with FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology.

"It is a unique opportunity for our All get up family to come together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and community power, "says executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

Virtual images will be taken at each of the houses in the series, and the producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary funds. Additionally, a director of photography operating alone from a vehicle will capture outdoor images that reflect the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in Los Angeles neighborhoods. The entire episode will be filmed respecting the rules and technologies of social distancing that take place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing her work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial involving a sibling dispute and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the accused, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A. office, marking the first time he has tried a case in Lola's "court,quot;. Additionally, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees the court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; And Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side job as a food delivery driver. The relationship between Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily is taxed by the split, and Germaphobe and guy A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) face the new world order (des).

Be sure to tune in on Monday May 4 for this unique episode of All get up, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.