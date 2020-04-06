"All Rise" returns to production with a practically performed episode about social estrangement – Deadline

After the evening and daytime talk shows returned one-on-one to TV with remotely produced episodes amid the coronavirus outbreak, we have the first primetime scripted series to embark on virtual production to make an episode. new that reflects current realities while complying with the rules of social distancing.

CBS drama Everyone gets up, from Warner Bros. TV, is returning to production for a virtually produced timely episode influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, social alienation, and its impact on the criminal justice system. There will also be references to the personal lives of the characters on the show and how they are affected by the health crisis.

Inspired by current events, the new episode, currently being written, will be filmed extensively with FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. It was a quick change after All get up The producers came up with the idea and launched into the studio and online.

Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) will virtually preside over a bank trial in the new episode, which will air on Monday, May 4 at 9 p.m. on CBS. It will be added to All get upThe freshman race, which was interrupted when production was suspended three weeks ago when all film and TV filming was shut down. It will be the last original episode to air this season. CBS has yet to make a renewal decision on its freshman series beyond Evil but All get upThe odds have been promising.

The show's consulting producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, is providing information on how the justice system in Los Angeles continues, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the characters in the series will be shown handling their "new normal" of everyday reality at home, to continue with their professional and personal lives, parallel to what the nation is currently facing.

"It is a unique opportunity for our ALL RISE family to come together, in our different homes, including cities, to tell a story about resilience, justice and community power," says executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

Virtual images will be taken at each of the houses in the series, and the producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary funds. Additionally, a director of photography operating alone from a vehicle will capture outdoor images that reflect the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in Los Angeles neighborhoods. The entire episode will be filmed respecting the rules and technologies of social distancing that take place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing her work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial involving a sibling dispute and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the accused, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A. office, marking the first time he has tried a case in Lola's "court". Additionally, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees the court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; And Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side job as a food delivery driver. The relationship between Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily is taxed by the split, and Germaphobe and guy A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) face the new world order (des).



All get up It is a courtroom drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd life of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, employees, and police to obtain justice for the people of Los Angeles in the midst of a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly respected and impressive former Deputy District Attorney who does not intend to sit on the bench in her new role, but leans in, pushing the limits immediately and challenging expectations of what a judge can be.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and the executive producer is Greg Spottiswood, Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein, and Dee Harris-Lawrence. The next original episode airs on April 13.